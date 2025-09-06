Pingora Partners LLC Sells 220 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Pingora Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 304.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 1.3%

AMGN stock opened at $283.64 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $339.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.43.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

