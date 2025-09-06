Pingora Partners LLC Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Pingora Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.6% of Pingora Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,165,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,257,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,976 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,325,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943,397 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Pfizer by 43.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758,846 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 39,402,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,045,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pfizer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,296,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,709,000 after acquiring an additional 838,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $141.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Read Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.