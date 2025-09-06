Pingora Partners LLC Acquires 9,200 Shares of PodcastOne, Inc. $PODC

Pingora Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) by 122.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings in PodcastOne were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in PodcastOne in the first quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in PodcastOne by 29.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PodcastOne in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PodcastOne in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Get PodcastOne alerts:

PodcastOne Price Performance

Shares of PODC opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. PodcastOne, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $39.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of -0.12.

PodcastOne Company Profile

PodcastOne ( NASDAQ:PODC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. PodcastOne had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $14.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Analysts expect that PodcastOne, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PodcastOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PodcastOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.