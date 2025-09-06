Philosophy Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 996,032 Arvinas, Inc. $ARVN

Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 996,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,000. Arvinas accounts for about 0.5% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,362,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,639 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after buying an additional 42,638 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 1,161.8% during the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 315,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 290,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 1,965.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 980,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 933,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $74.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.76.

Arvinas Trading Up 2.9%

Arvinas stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.03. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Arvinas’s revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew Saik sold 5,700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $43,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,091.61. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.