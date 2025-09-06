Philosophy Capital Management LLC Has $28.42 Million Stock Position in Match Group Inc. $MTCH

Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 160.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 910,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560,924 shares during the period. Match Group comprises about 2.0% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Philosophy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Match Group worth $28,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MTCH. Barclays cut their target price on Match Group from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Match Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Match Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Match Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $38.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. Match Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $39.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.44%.

In other news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,058 shares in the company, valued at $295,889.76. This trade represents a 60.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 5,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $203,796.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,979.08. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,454 shares of company stock valued at $907,839 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

