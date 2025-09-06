Philosophy Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Verint Systems Inc. $VRNT

Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 569,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,168,000. Verint Systems comprises approximately 0.7% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Philosophy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Verint Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 61,284 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 87,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 14,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 639,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.87%.The firm had revenue of $165.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush cut Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.50 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Verint Systems

About Verint Systems

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.