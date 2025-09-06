Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Sells 102,321 Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. $HG

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC reduced its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 713,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,321 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Insurance Group comprises approximately 2.9% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned 0.70% of Hamilton Insurance Group worth $14,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HG. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $50,838,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,658,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,570,000 after buying an additional 963,021 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 398.9% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 581,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after buying an additional 465,152 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 279.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 346,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 885,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after buying an additional 333,671 shares during the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Hamilton Insurance Group Price Performance

HG opened at $24.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hamilton Insurance Group ( NYSE:HG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.50 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 14.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hamilton Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “cautious” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Hamilton Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hamilton Insurance Group

Insider Activity

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, insider Alexander James Baker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $142,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 116,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,681.02. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkatanarayana Krishnamoorthy sold 18,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $455,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,288. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.