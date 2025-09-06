Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Has $17.42 Million Stock Holdings in Golar LNG Limited $GLNG

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC reduced its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 52,775 shares during the quarter. Golar LNG comprises 3.4% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned about 0.44% of Golar LNG worth $17,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 58,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,276,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,468,000 after acquiring an additional 966,692 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 945.6% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 181,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 164,163 shares during the last quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 232,541 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 19,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Trading Up 0.8%

Golar LNG stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -631.62 and a beta of 0.42. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $45.98.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.37 million. Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is presently -1,428.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLNG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLNG

About Golar LNG

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.