Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Has $11.64 Million Stake in Amerant Bancorp Inc. $AMTB

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Amerant Bancorp makes up about 2.3% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $11,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Down 1.8%

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $26.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $887.79 million, a PE ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is -180.00%.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

