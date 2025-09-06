Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Cuts Stake in HomeStreet, Inc. $HMST

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lowered its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,826,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,005 shares during the quarter. HomeStreet accounts for approximately 4.2% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned about 0.10% of HomeStreet worth $21,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HMST. State of Wyoming bought a new position in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth $68,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 257.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in HomeStreet by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of HMST opened at $13.87 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $262.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.21). HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $48.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.