Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Acquires Shares of 103,135 Hippo Holdings Inc. $HIPO

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 103,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HIPO shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hippo from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Hippo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Hippo Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Hippo stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $830.30 million, a P/E ratio of -67.70 and a beta of 1.55. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.30. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.52%.The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Hippo news, CEO Torben Ostergaard sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $73,197.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,252.55. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Len Fw Investor, Llc sold 514,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $14,488,084.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,476,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,760,695.06. This represents a 17.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 519,028 shares of company stock worth $14,638,632 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

