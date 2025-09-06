PharVision Advisers LLC Trims Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

PharVision Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. ExlService makes up about 1.2% of PharVision Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. PharVision Advisers LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in ExlService by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $514.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.87 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 12.00%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

