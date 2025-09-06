PharVision Advisers LLC Raises Position in Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM

PharVision Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 288.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,795 shares during the period. Rithm Capital accounts for approximately 0.7% of PharVision Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PharVision Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Rithm Capital by 5.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rithm Capital by 20.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Rithm Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,304,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,678,000 after purchasing an additional 42,683 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at about $7,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.30. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 16.72%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RITM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jones Trading lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

