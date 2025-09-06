PharVision Advisers LLC Invests $413,000 in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Zoom Communications makes up 0.6% of PharVision Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the first quarter worth $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 177.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Zoom Communications stock opened at $83.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.46. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.57. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $92.80.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Communications

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Zoom Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $787,283.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,914.84. This represents a 84.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,871,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,802.50. The trade was a 80.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,542 shares of company stock worth $6,853,099. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.30.

Zoom Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

