PharVision Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

PharVision Advisers LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 104.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 0.8% of PharVision Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. PharVision Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 56.4% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.72.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $106.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.53 and a 200-day moving average of $94.79. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,778.65. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,501 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

