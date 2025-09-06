PharVision Advisers LLC Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc. $ESI

PharVision Advisers LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Element Solutions makes up approximately 0.6% of PharVision Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. PharVision Advisers LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 344,950 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after buying an additional 333,031 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,604,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,878,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 131.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,861,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Element Solutions by 169.5% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 194,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 122,320 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

NYSE:ESI opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.10. Element Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $625.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.45 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

