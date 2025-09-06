PharVision Advisers LLC Has $394,000 Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. $SXC

PharVision Advisers LLC cut its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,780 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SunCoke Energy worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 30,608 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 13,611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.45. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $666.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.07.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.13). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $434.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. SunCoke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

