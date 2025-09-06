PharVision Advisers LLC Acquires 1,397 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. $MTX

PharVision Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 393,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,001,000 after purchasing an additional 28,877 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 12.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 189.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 41,398 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 28.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 35.2% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,067.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $86.49.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.13 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 733.33%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

