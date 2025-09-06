Petrus Trust Company LTA Takes $693,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $241,614,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 40.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,494,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,057 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7,367.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,129,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,205 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,433,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,115,000 after purchasing an additional 993,553 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 104.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,655,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,574,000 after purchasing an additional 845,725 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $201,006.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 92,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,837,694.99. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $812,173.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,742.55. This trade represents a 49.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,409 shares of company stock worth $2,223,599. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.68. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $97.63.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.06.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

