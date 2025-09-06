Petrus Trust Company LTA Sells 1,084 Shares of Owens Corning Inc $OC

Petrus Trust Company LTA decreased its position in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 179.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 863,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,287,000 after acquiring an additional 553,864 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 161.4% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 104,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 64,485 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 58.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 26.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

NYSE:OC opened at $155.44 on Friday. Owens Corning Inc has a fifty-two week low of $123.40 and a fifty-two week high of $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%.The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 71.69%.

Owens Corning announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

