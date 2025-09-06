Petrus Trust Company LTA Makes New $14.28 Million Investment in SAP SE $SAP

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,281,000. SAP comprises approximately 1.3% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 3.6% in the first quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 235,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,869,000. Bain Capital Public Equity LP bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 49.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $269.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $330.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.29. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $210.38 and a 1 year high of $313.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Erste Group Bank cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

