Petrus Trust Company LTA Has $725,000 Holdings in Genpact Limited $G

Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Genpact were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter worth $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Genpact in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Genpact Stock Down 0.1%

G stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 10.92%.The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.510-3.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

