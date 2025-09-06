Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. Makes New $2.21 Billion Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,301,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,743,000. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 18.5% of Pershing Square Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. owned 1.45% of Uber Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.2%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $97.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.42 and a 200 day moving average of $84.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 21st. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.06.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,319.02. This represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,696 shares of company stock worth $4,632,774 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

