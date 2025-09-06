Permanens Capital L.P. Purchases 5,885 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 197.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the quarter. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:EL opened at $89.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $103.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.78.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

Insider Activity

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $339,288.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,650.35. This trade represents a 19.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

