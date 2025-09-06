Permanens Capital L.P. Makes New $314,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,591,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 108,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,564,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,255,000 after buying an additional 17,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $650.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $655.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $655.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $637.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $595.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

