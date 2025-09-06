Permanens Capital L.P. Acquires 4,355 Shares of Alcoa $AA

Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $47.77.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised Alcoa to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alcoa from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alcoa

Alcoa Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.