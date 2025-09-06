Parsifal Capital Management LP Sells 809,035 Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

Parsifal Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,806,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809,035 shares during the period. Core Scientific makes up 3.0% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Parsifal Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.61% of Core Scientific worth $34,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Scientific by 229.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 26,135 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 57,742 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $96,134.01. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,049,689 shares in the company, valued at $25,395,646.71. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CORZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Core Scientific from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

NASDAQ CORZ opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 6.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $18.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Core Scientific Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

