Parsifal Capital Management LP Sells 512,539 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Parsifal Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,669,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512,539 shares during the quarter. Atmus Filtration Technologies makes up approximately 5.3% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Parsifal Capital Management LP owned about 2.02% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $61,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 32,727 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,757,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,440 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 370,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,603,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 253,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after buying an additional 181,750 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

ATMU stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.65. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $46.39.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Increases Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $453.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.51 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 83.23% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from Atmus Filtration Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

