Parkwood LLC Increases Stake in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Parkwood LLC raised its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,712 shares during the period. DoorDash accounts for approximately 1.6% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $17,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073,882 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 442.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,636 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,799,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,194 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $211,415,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DASH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DoorDash from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DoorDash from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on DoorDash from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.65.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $246.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $105.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.14 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.32 and a 12-month high of $278.15.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.DoorDash’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 41,881 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.82, for a total value of $10,295,187.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 914,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,813,943.54. The trade was a 4.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total value of $13,787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,558.30. This represents a 68.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,019,042 shares of company stock valued at $248,122,219. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

