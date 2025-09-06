Parkwood LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fox Corporation $FOX

Parkwood LLC lowered its stake in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,341 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in FOX by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in FOX by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $55.97 on Friday. Fox Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.89 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. FOX had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

