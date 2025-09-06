Parkwood LLC Boosts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 267,108 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,049 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 1.8% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,590,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,353 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,207,743,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,240,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,401,873,000 after purchasing an additional 720,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $995,801,000 after purchasing an additional 394,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 43.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,031,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $658,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,456 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,696 shares of company stock worth $4,632,774 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.2%

UBER stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $97.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.01. The firm has a market cap of $189.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

