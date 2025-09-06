Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Sells 27,759 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,759 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics accounts for about 1.3% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $10,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11,100.0% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total transaction of $1,384,230.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,484. The trade was a 43.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $968,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,325. This represents a 22.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,496 shares of company stock worth $4,278,787 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.8%

DGX opened at $183.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.29 and its 200 day moving average is $173.40. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

