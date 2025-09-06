Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Purchases 330,540 Shares of RxSight, Inc. $RXST

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 109.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,540 shares during the period. RxSight makes up about 1.9% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 1.55% of RxSight worth $15,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RXST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 237,877 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 403,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,106 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,128,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,159,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,258,000 after acquiring an additional 413,737 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RXST opened at $8.89 on Friday. RxSight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). RxSight had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 21.93%.The business had revenue of $33.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RXST. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RxSight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of RxSight from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of RxSight from $18.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of RxSight from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of RxSight in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.00.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

