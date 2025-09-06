Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Buys New Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 277,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,599,000. BioMarin Pharmaceutical makes up about 2.3% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 856.9% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 71.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.96. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.35.

BMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.43.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

