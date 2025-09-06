Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Boosts Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,650 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,081 shares during the period. Cooper Companies makes up approximately 3.1% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Cooper Companies worth $26,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 344,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,670,000 after purchasing an additional 60,979 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COO opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.72.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian G. Andrews bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.68 per share, with a total value of $100,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,504.88. This trade represents a 7.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.04 per share, with a total value of $195,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 63,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,324.80. This trade represents a 4.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,566. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.64.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

