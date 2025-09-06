Panoramic Capital LLC Sells 17,175 Shares of Nutanix $NTNX

Panoramic Capital LLC cut its holdings in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,175 shares during the quarter. Nutanix makes up about 2.2% of Panoramic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Panoramic Capital LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,102,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,430,000 after buying an additional 1,308,357 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,874,000 after buying an additional 1,426,049 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,086,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,833,000 after buying an additional 269,866 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,423,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,218,000 after buying an additional 423,249 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,778,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,175,000 after buying an additional 291,188 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX opened at $69.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.79. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $83.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nutanix

Insider Activity

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $152,733.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 209,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,205,661.10. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $144,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 518,561 shares in the company, valued at $38,892,075. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.