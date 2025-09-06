Panoramic Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Panoramic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Affirm comprises about 0.7% of Panoramic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,803,000. Bosun Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $508,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 121.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 583,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,387,000 after acquiring an additional 320,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 33.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AFRM shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Affirm from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Affirm from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Affirm to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.04.

Affirm stock opened at $87.35 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 671.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.53.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Affirm had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.62%.The company had revenue of $876.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 122,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,413. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $2,617,535.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,234,964 shares of company stock worth $98,925,256 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

