Palo Duro Investment Partners LP Buys New Shares in Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,506 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Core Natural Resources makes up approximately 0.1% of Palo Duro Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,534,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $887,000. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,223,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $2,413,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Natural Resources Price Performance

Core Natural Resources stock opened at $75.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.78. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $134.59.

Core Natural Resources Announces Dividend

Core Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($2.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 56.0%. Core Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Stories

