Palestra Capital Management LLC Sells 50,687 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Palestra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 850,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,687 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for about 6.0% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Palestra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Capital One Financial worth $152,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $221.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.39 and a 200-day moving average of $195.77. The company has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $131.55 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.81.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total value of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,299.80. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $446,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 100,486 shares in the company, valued at $22,448,572.40. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

