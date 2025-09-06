Pacific Center for Financial Services Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Pacific Center for Financial Services lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 0.3% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,547,000 after buying an additional 4,437,846 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451,401 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,632,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,462,000 after buying an additional 190,538 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,423,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,893,000 after acquiring an additional 66,734 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $71.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $72.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.26.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.4851 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

