Pacific Center for Financial Services Has $89,000 Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Pacific Center for Financial Services decreased its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in American Express were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 20.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 92,844 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $7,465,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,312,049.47. The trade was a 21.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $5,011,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,764.83. The trade was a 65.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,724 shares of company stock worth $48,227,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Truist Financial lifted their price target on American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.45.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $326.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.03. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $332.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $227.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The company had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

