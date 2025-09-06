OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) and SEA (NYSE:SE) Financial Analysis

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) and SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of OneMedNet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of SEA shares are held by institutional investors. 44.7% of OneMedNet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of SEA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OneMedNet and SEA”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneMedNet $640,000.00 62.56 -$10.13 million ($0.11) -7.90 SEA $16.82 billion 6.71 $444.32 million $1.93 99.29

SEA has higher revenue and earnings than OneMedNet. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OneMedNet and SEA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 0.00 SEA 0 5 9 1 2.73

SEA has a consensus target price of $173.99, suggesting a potential downside of 9.20%. Given SEA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SEA is more favorable than OneMedNet.

Profitability

This table compares OneMedNet and SEA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMedNet -728.70% N/A -255.78% SEA 6.23% 13.66% 5.16%

Volatility & Risk

OneMedNet has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEA has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SEA beats OneMedNet on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences. OneMedNet Corporation is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games. The E-Commerce segment manages a third-party marketplace through the Shopee mobile app and websites that connect buyers and sellers. The Digital Financial Services segment includes a variety of payment services and loans to individuals and businesses through SeaMoney. Sea was founded by Xiao Dong Li, Gang Ye, and Jing Ye Chen on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

