Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stake in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 280,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 362.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 5,555.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 171.3% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.28%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

