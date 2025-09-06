Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stake in Public Storage $PSA

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $12,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 151,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,231,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,648,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 505,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,182,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of PSA opened at $297.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.93. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.60 and a twelve month high of $369.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%.The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $308.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on PSA

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.