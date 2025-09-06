Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,587,444,000 after purchasing an additional 560,457 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,021,846,000 after purchasing an additional 31,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,144,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $958,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $580,317,000 after purchasing an additional 24,512 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $463.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $446.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.37. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.