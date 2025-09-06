Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $15.64 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $15,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Arista Networks by 433.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.79.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.2%

ANET stock opened at $142.83 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $145.46. The firm has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.56.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $936,080.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 57,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,305.84. This trade represents a 12.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $3,191,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,680.09. This trade represents a 70.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,839,614 shares of company stock valued at $724,163,153. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.