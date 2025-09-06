Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $10.12 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 50,903 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,180,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,944,000 after acquiring an additional 290,445 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 519.9% in the 1st quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 91,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 76,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 135,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 36,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 2.9%

DECK stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1-year low of $93.72 and a 1-year high of $223.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.73 and its 200-day moving average is $113.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%.The company had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

