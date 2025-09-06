Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 154 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 79.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 87.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 141.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $153.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $200.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.72.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.43.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

