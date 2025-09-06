Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 1,810 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $9,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $3,506,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 316,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,927,000 after buying an additional 89,851 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $728.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $765.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $678.98. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12 month low of $346.71 and a 12 month high of $885.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.85, a PEG ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The firm had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $870.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 7,891 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.10, for a total value of $5,919,039.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 144,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,417,953.80. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.29, for a total value of $8,312,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,053,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,744,696.78. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $26,926,433 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

