Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 1,723 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $18,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 26,095.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,081 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $333,089,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,996 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,506,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 16,999.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,043,000 after purchasing an additional 657,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Melius Research raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. National Bank Financial raised Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.35.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $220.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.85 and a 200-day moving average of $229.65. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.69 and a 1 year high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

